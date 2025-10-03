LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Receives $64.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.7333.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th.

LYB stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 711.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 1,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

