Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.8036.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Barclays set a $90.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th.

NYSE:CP opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $83.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.32.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 446.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

