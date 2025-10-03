Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C comprises approximately 3.0% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,602,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FWONK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Performance

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock opened at $104.15 on Friday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $106.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.48. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $397,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.