Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,152. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nutanix Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $76.92 on Friday. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $83.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 120.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nutanix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Nutanix by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.