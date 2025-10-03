Paul Cunningham Sells 1,000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.27, for a total transaction of $348,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,712,767.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 2nd, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00.
- On Friday, August 1st, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.72, for a total transaction of $358,720.00.
Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $347.24 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.09.
Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.
Cadence Design Systems Company Profile
Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.
