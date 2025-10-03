Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko Sells 34,538 Shares of Stock

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $414,801.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 621,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,468,790.81. This trade represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oric Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, October 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 53,001 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $638,662.05.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jacob Chacko sold 125,000 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ORIC stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $14.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oric Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORIC shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORIC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oric Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 17,300.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 1,293.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oric Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.