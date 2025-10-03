Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,356 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF $HEFA

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.8% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 101,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

HEFA opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $31.39 and a 1-year high of $38.53.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

