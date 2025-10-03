Snap (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael O’sullivan Sells 24,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $188,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 514,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,608.44. The trade was a 4.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Snap Trading Up 6.4%

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Snap had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Snap has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

