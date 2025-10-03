Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) CEO Sells $12,342.81 in Stock

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) CEO Quang Pham sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $12,342.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,888.33. This represents a 0.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CVKD opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.74 and a 12-month high of $22.90.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

