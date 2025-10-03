Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 648 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF $FELG

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,380,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 116.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,184,000 after acquiring an additional 669,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 119.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 827,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 450,913 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 79.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 787,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 348,715 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,789,000 after acquiring an additional 333,741 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of FELG opened at $41.34 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.