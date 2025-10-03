Matauro LLC Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Matauro LLC bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 247.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $326.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.62. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.78 and a 12-month high of $370.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.95 and a beta of 1.50.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.93, for a total transaction of $384,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,322.44. The trade was a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.80, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 514,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,178,636.80. This trade represents a 1.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,163 shares of company stock valued at $31,862,322. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on MongoDB from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on MongoDB from $319.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.69.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

