Matauro LLC Purchases 156,202 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ

Matauro LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 156,202 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Matauro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Matauro LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $12,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5,340.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 88.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $58.37. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $63.60.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

