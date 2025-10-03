Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,174 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,486 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $539,000. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Starbucks by 527.4% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,047 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. QTR Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.5% during the second quarter. QTR Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 84.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $86.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.69. The firm has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Loop Capital set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

