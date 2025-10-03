Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 495 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 571.7% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $100.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $80.14 and a 52 week high of $100.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.