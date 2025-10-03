Truist Financial Corp Has $38.59 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Travelers Companies worth $38,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 4,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, R.H. Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,432,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $280.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.62 and a 52 week high of $280.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $271.13 and its 200 day moving average is $265.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

