iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Sold by FSA Wealth Partners Inc.

FSA Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.4% of FSA Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. FSA Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $714,000. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,920,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,857,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.