Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s (GSF) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 60 price objective on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 60.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 55.28 on Friday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 42.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 69. The company has a market cap of £279.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,531.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.54.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported GBX 1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund had a negative net margin of 80.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gore Street Energy Storage Fund will post 2.9007634 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

About Us: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund, launched in 2018. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified portfolio across five grid networks. The Company is one of the principal owners and operators of battery storage facilities in Great Britain and Ireland and owns and operates facilities in Western Mainland Europe and the US.

