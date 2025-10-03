Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires 9,180 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC owned about 0.11% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XTEN stock opened at $46.71 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $48.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83.

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

