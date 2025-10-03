Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 217 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $178.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.84 and its 200 day moving average is $158.53. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $129.38 and a twelve month high of $183.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.