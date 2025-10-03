Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 2,605 Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. $NCDL

Catalina Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCDL. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Shaul Vichness purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the purchase, the treasurer directly owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $222,750. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance

NCDL stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $53.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s payout ratio is 98.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NCDL. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

