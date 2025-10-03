Syntax Research Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF $IEUR

Syntax Research Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,563 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Syntax Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Syntax Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $320,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 64.1% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $369,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $466,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $69.08 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.62.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

