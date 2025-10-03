J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG Acquires 14,119 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 311.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.30 and a 12-month high of $255.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.68 and its 200-day moving average is $230.38.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 33.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital set a $261.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $234.23.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

