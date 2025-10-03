River Street Advisors LLC Acquires 387 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.2% of River Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cutter Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,866,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 60.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6%

LLY stock opened at $820.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $766.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $937.00. The stock has a market cap of $776.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $939.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,109.54. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile



Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

