Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGC. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $245.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.23. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $173.32 and a one year high of $245.93.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

