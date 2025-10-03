River Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,500 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,333,000 after buying an additional 3,424,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,971,000 after buying an additional 3,293,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $119,032,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,490,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,946 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.59 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

