Catalina Capital Group LLC Makes New $588,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April $FAPR

Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth $625,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 37.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 160,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 44,198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 34.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 11.5% in the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 42,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $846.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

