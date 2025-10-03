Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Sold by Catalina Capital Group LLC

Catalina Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 201.2% in the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 209,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,249 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,591,085 shares of company stock valued at $244,676,722 over the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.02.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

