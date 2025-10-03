Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires 301 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 103,066.7% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 62,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

