Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given New GBX 5,050 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,100 to GBX 5,050 in a research report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Unilever from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,570 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,900 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Unilever from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,800 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,120 price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,488.

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,395 on Friday. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 4,311 and a 52-week high of GBX 4,910. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,962.05, a P/E/G ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,552.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,590.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. 59% of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets.

