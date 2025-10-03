Cromwell Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Sempra Energy $SRE

Cromwell Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pingora Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 14,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,291,753.50. Following the sale, the director owned 1,042 shares in the company, valued at $93,259. This represents a 93.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,553.80. The trade was a 11.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,987 shares of company stock worth $4,267,870 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.0%

Sempra Energy stock opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.12. The company has a market cap of $58.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.90 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.