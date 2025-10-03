1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 519,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,450,000 after buying an additional 120,706 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.79.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4%

Honeywell International stock opened at $211.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.93 and a 200-day moving average of $217.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.15%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

