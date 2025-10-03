Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys Shares of 4,255 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,016,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 109,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,954,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 7,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 8,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $119.54 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.93. The company has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

