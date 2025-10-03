Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 17,008 PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $142.31 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $194.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.87.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

