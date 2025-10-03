Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $12.21 Million Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,941,195,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,749,280,000 after acquiring an additional 409,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,370 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $289.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $824.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.17.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.87 per share, for a total transaction of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

View Our Latest Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.