7,412 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 26.2%

IEFA opened at $88.06 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The company has a market cap of $150.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.74.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

