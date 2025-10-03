Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Position Raised by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $152.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.17. The company has a market cap of $355.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,120.48. This represents a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

