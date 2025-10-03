Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $67.20 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 7.4% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $67,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $329.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $546.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $330.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.18 and its 200 day moving average is $297.10.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.