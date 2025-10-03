Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG is Warner Financial Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 11.4% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $483.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $484.77. The stock has a market cap of $193.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

