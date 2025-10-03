Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Stock Position Decreased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 12,501.5% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 65,528 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 65,008 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 81,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 9.1% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 14,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Arete Research raised Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.07.

Comcast Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CMCSA opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The business had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.