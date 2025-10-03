3,261 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Bought by Hilltop National Bank

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% in the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $329.79 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $330.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.10. The stock has a market cap of $546.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

