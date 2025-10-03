Consolidated Planning Corp Has $644,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 209.8% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,240 shares of company stock valued at $12,737,838 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $241.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $240.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

