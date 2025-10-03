Analysts Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $285.50

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.50.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $267.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $247.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.92. The company has a market cap of $138.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,976,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,197,604,000 after acquiring an additional 366,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,911,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,527,176,000 after acquiring an additional 207,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,049,000 after acquiring an additional 42,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,773,624,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

