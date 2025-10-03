Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 31.6% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 241,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

PM opened at $157.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $116.12 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

