Mechanics Financial Corp Has $881,000 Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Mechanics Financial Corp decreased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 407.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.22.

Accenture Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of ACN opened at $244.58 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.32 and a 200-day moving average of $284.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total value of $635,794.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,387.05. This represents a 21.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. The trade was a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

