Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Acquired by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total value of $1,598,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,014.40. This trade represents a 15.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLTR opened at $187.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.52, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $136.02. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The business’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

