Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $557,000 Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,059,570 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,991,923,000 after acquiring an additional 953,361 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $1,379,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $817,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $86.72 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.69. The company has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 105.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.