Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 419 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Leerink Partnrs cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $820.69 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $937.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $734.03 and a 200-day moving average of $766.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,143.12. This represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. This represents a 0.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

