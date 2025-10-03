Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.32.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

