Abacus Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 224.7% in the first quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $270.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,701,086.72. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

