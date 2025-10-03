Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 263.6% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.87.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day moving average of $139.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.